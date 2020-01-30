Iowa City man facing arson charge in Davenport

An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday after police say he intentionally set fire to a Davenport home in October.

Antoine Robinson, 48, faces one count of second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Davenport police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 600 block of West 14th Street, Davenport.

No other information was given in an arrest affidavit filed in Scott County District Court.

Robinson is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to Scott County Jail online records.

