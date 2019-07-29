Iowa City officer shot multiple times in face with BB gun in officer-involved shooting

An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Iowa City Monday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Riverside Drive at Ruppert Road, just south of Highway 6.

At about 3:29 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at a business located at 11 Highway 1 West.

A suspect was located in a nearby area, away from the business. As the investigation was unfolding, an Iowa City Police Officer was shot multiple times with a weapon and received injuries to his face. The weapon was later identified as a BB gun.

The officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect. The officer and suspect were each transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Police have closed the northbound lanes of Riverside Drive in the area.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. The agency is responsible for investigating officer-involved shootings in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

