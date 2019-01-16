Iowa City officials warn of scam that asks for money and personal information

Iowa City police are warning residents of a new phone scam.

City officials said Wednesday they are receiving reports of phone scams in "various forms."

Community members have reported being contacted by people who claim to be with the Iowa City Police Department. The person on the phone is asking for personal information or is claiming a loved one is in jail and needs bail money. Officials say the calls appear to be coming from the Iowa City Police Department.

Officials say police will never ask for personal information over the phone and will never ask for financial information.

Keep these tips in mind to avoid becoming a phone scam victim:

• If you believe the call is suspicious, hang up.

• Do not give any personal information, such as social security or bank account numbers, over the phone.

• If the caller claims to be from a specific agency, hang up and call that agency to determine if there is a legitimate reason to contact you. Do not use the phone number the caller gives you.

• Never trust callers who use threats and hostility to bully you into doing what they want.

If you think you have been a victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency to report it.

