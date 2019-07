Police in Iowa City are investigating after finding a body under the Highway 6 Bridge.

On Monday at approximately 2:45 p.m., police were called to the bridge over the Iowa River for a body found in a makeshift campsite.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated, but the case is not thought to be related to the body found in Ralston Creek Monday at 6:45 a.m.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner and Iowa City police are investigating.