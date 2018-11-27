Iowa City police investigating after man is shot Tuesday morning

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Iowa City.

Police say just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police in Iowa City were called to the 2700 block of Wayne Avenue in reference to a shooting victim.

Officials say a man's wife told police he had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim reported seeing two suspects, one who was described as a white man in his 30's wearing a black stocking cap and black clothing.

The suspects have not been located and police say they left the area in a truck described as having an attached trailer dragging on the road.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.