Iowa City police looking for "suspicious" man who offered money to children outside store

Police in Iowa City are asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen offering money to children outside a convenience store.

Police say they received the report on Thursday, but the incident happened on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. at the Kum & Go convenience store on Muscatine Avenue.

The man is described as being approximately 35-years-old, African American, with brown eyes and black hair. He was associated with a blue sedan.

Police say his intentions are unknown and they're investigating. No one was hurt during the incident.

If you know who the man is or recognize the car involved in the incident, you're asked to contact Investigator Gabe Cook at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident, if an arrest is made. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.