Iowa City police respond to "active situation"; reports of armed suspect

Police with the Iowa City Police Department are asking residents to avoid the area of the 800 block of East Fairchild Street. Police say this is in response to an armed suspect in that location.

Police say at 10:11 p.m. on Wednesday the responded to the area after a report of a man who threatened a man and woman with a gun after a dispute.

Officials say the two that were threatened were able to leave the area and call 911.

No other people were reported to be in the residence beside the suspect.

The Iowa City Police Crisis Negotiations Team has been communicating with the suspect throughout the night.