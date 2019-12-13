Iowa DHS investigating alleged "sexual arousal studies," other human experiments at Glenwood center

The Department of Justice is investigating deaths, human experiments, sexual arousal studies and more on people with intellectual disabilities and other health issues at a state-run center in Iowa.

The Glenwood Resource Center houses about 250 people.

Federal investigators visited the facility on Dec. 6 to investigate a series of allegations made about the treatment of patients living there.

The Iowa Department of Human Services confirmed the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation is related to human subject experiments focused on optimal hydration under the perfect care index and sexual arousal studies.

An e-mail from DHS Director Kelly Garcia to GRC staff confirmed the department placed GRC's superintendent on leave in light of an investigation into alleged civil rights abuses.

DHS spokesperson Matt Highland issued a statement, saying, "When we have all of the facts, and the time is appropriate, the department will share all of the information we are able to with the governor's office, the legislature, stakeholders and family members. The department looks forward to an open dialogue, to building trust through transparency and ensuring this never happens again."

Highland confirmed Director Garcia visited the center on Thursday.