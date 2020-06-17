Iowa DNR Details Plans To Revert Le Claire Canal Back To a No Wake Zone

With over 2300 signatures on change.org titled "Keep the LeClaire Canal a No Wake Zone", the Iowa DNR is planning a solution to address concerns.

"I want to be the proactive type, I see that's going to be a bad change, it's going to affect the people, let's try to get this emergency order and of course it's way above my pay grade for the people who make that so come July 9 hopefully it's going to go in our favor" Said Conservation Officer Jeff Harrison.

The planned executive order is planned to be in place for six months until a more permanent plan is set in place. Officer Harrison also added that there will be increased law enforcement in the area for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend as well.