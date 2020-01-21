Iowa DNR investigating after bald eagle killed

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a bald eagle was shot and killed in Ankeny earlier this month.

On Jan. 3, the Ankeny Police Department contacted a DNR conservation officer and a wildlife rehabber about a mature bald eagle that was not acting normally and sitting on the ground near Northeast Trilein Drive and East 1st Street.

After a couple of attempts, a wildlife rehabber was able to capture the eagle and noticed blood coming from its mouth. Within two hours after it was rescued, the eagle died from its injuries.

The eagle was transported to S.O.A.R (Saving Our Avian Raptors) for further inspection and x-rays. The x-rays discovered a lead shot BB in the lungs of the eagle, which caused the its death.

Investigators believe the eagle may have been shot somewhere in the vicinity of northeast Ankeny, possibly between Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.

DNR asks anyone with information to call the TIP Hotline at 1-800-532-2020 or visit this link to complete a confidential online TIP form.

A TIP reward is available for any information leading to the arrest of poaching this eagle.

Bald eagles are protected by federal law, with fines of over $20,000 for harassing, killing or wounding an eagle.

If you find a dead or injured eagle, call a local DNR Conservation Officer or any DNR staff.

