Iowa DNR issues ice fishing warning as temperatures warm-up

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is warning people to be careful as they head out on the ice at places like Lost Grove Lake. Just this Monday, a man fell through the ice at Lake Wapello and had to be rescued.

Thomas Weber loves to ice fish. The fisherman that drives all the way from Dubuque says Lost Grove Lake in Scott County is one of his favorite spots.

“Whenever I can, I get out as much as possible,” he said.

He also knows the leisurely sport comes with dangers. Like falling through the ice.

“I went through like up to my knee once like one time. That was on a spot that had like two feet of water,” he said.

So he tries to take as much precaution as he can.

“Just always check the ice. I’ve been out here enough that I kind of know day by day what's going on,” he said.

“When it gets really cloudy like this. That’s a sign that the season is getting close to the end and melting,” Jeff Harrison, Conservation Officer with Iowa DNR said.

Harrison likes to keep an eye on people while they are out. He says the frozen water can't be trusted especially with the temperatures getting warmer. He says it’s important to check just how thick the ice is if you chose to be out.

“You have to be safe with the ice and you have to use caution. Use a buddy system, let someone know where you are going, always have someone there. Have different safety measures,” he said.

Safety measures that fishermen like Thomas Weber continue to take. So they can have a good time.

“This is what I do and I love to eat fish,” he said.

Harrison says if you do fall through the ice. You want to lay down and roll back the direction you came. The reason you lay down is to disperse your body weight. The thickness of the ice really determines what kind of activities or even vehicles you can have on the ice.

