Iowa DNR says drunken boating arrests down on the Mississippi River

Some interesting data just released by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on drunken boating arrests. The number is down significantly on the Mississippi River.

In 2018 the DNR says the Mississippi River, which experienced four floods last year, didn't even make the top list.

That compares to 2015 when there were 16 Boating While Intoxicated arrests on the river.