Iowa DNR warns boaters to be careful on river this weekend

The unofficial start to summer is this week and that usually means boats go out on the river, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking boaters to proceed with caution right now. DNR says there are some areas where the water levels have fallen, but it's still risky.

Jeff Harrison, a conservation officer with the DNR says most of the river ramps north of LeClaire will be open because the water level is low enough. However, they are telling people to enter the water at your own risk. Harrison says there is a lot of debris not only on the surface but underneath as well.

With the river expected to rise, he says to keep in mind, if you lose power or have any kind of mechanical malfunction. Your boat is going to be dead in the water and your anchor that you normally use is probably not going to secure the vessel in this current.

“People are wanting to get out there with Memorial Day weekend. Which is tradition, I’d love to have my own boat out there. It’s just one of those things though to keep in mind, the conditions are very unsafe right now,” said Harrison.

If you do decide to go out boating this weekend, some things to remember include:

-Take a look at your vessel and make sure it's in good working order.

-Life jackets should be ready and nearby

-Check your navigation lights

-Have a working cell phone with a charged battery and let someone know where you're going to be.

