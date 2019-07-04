Iowa DNR warns to watch out for poison ivy

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding the public to watch for poison ivy and how to identify it.

Poison ivy can often be seen growing on trees and will have dark, thin, hairy-looking roots that it uses to attach to the trees.

The plant has leaves which consist of three individual leaflets that are shiny and appear to reflect light.

The Iowa DNR posted a video to its Facebook page in which ecologist John Pearson demonstrates these and other identifying characteristics of poison ivy.

The DNR also has also posted information on what to do if you come into contact with it.

Eighty-five percent of the population is allergic to poison ivy with around 50 million people being affected by it each year, according to the American Skin Association.

The plant itself is not poisonous, but it contains a sticky oil that can cause skin blisters and an itchy rash.