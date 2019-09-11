Iowa DOT brings Highway Helper program to the Quad Cities

The Highway Helper Program is coming to the Quad Cities.

Iowa Department of Transportation officials announced the expansion of the program to the Quad Cities on Wednesday and unveiled the department’s new Highway Helper vehicles.

The program is meant to help keep traffic flowing by providing a free service designed to help drivers with flat tires, jump starts, fuel and transports, free of charge.

The program also helps assist first responders.

Services were added to the Quad City area earlier this week.

“Every minute counts. Because for every minute a lane is blocked, the risk of a secondary crash increases by 2.8 percent. So our Highway Helper program helps address the critical response time,” Mark Lowe, the director of the Iowa DOT, said. “Under our Highway Helper program, safety truck patrol quarters throughout the state to identify and response quickly to traffic incidents.”

A tow truck will patrol I-80, I-280 and the I-74 construction zone.

Service times are 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays.