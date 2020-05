The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) released the latest number of COVID-19 cases on their website Sunday.

IDPH confirmed 323 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 14,651 cases.

Officials also confirmed five additional deaths, for a total of 351 since the pandemic began.

IDPH said 100,241 people have been tested overall in the state for COVID-19 and over 7,100 have reportedly recovered from the virus.