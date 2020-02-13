Iowa Democratic Party Chairman resigns following Iowa Caucus

Iowa Democratic Party chairman, Troy Price, has officially resigned his position.

Price issued a resignation statement on Wednesday, just over a week after the Iowa Caucus.

He quickly came under fire after last Monday's Caucus for overseeing a process that took days to release a full vote count. Price previously defended the delay.

He then apologized for the faulty reporting methods and took responsibility for them in his resignation.

Price says he will call an emergency meeting of the State Central Committee on Saturday to select an interim chair. That person will then oversee the recanvass.