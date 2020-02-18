Iowa Democratic Party: No change to delegate allocation after partial recanvass of caucus results

The Iowa Democratic Party released the results of its partial recanvass of Iowa caucus results on Tuesday. Officials say the process resulted in no change to national delegate allocation.

Last week, Bernie Sanders' and Pete Buttigieg's campaigns requested a partial recanvass following the Iowa caucuses.

The process involved the state party comparing its official results with what was turned-in by each precinct around the state.

The recanvass involved more than 80 precincts, including three satellite locations. Buttigieg requested a recanvass of 54 precincts and 60 in-state satellite locations, while Sanders requested a recanvass of 25 precincts and two in-state satellite locations.

The recanvass began at 9 a.m. on Sunday. All campaigns were invited to send up to two representatives. Represented campaigns included Sanders, Buttigieg and Warren.

In total, 29 results were changed as a result of the recanvass.

Officials say 26 were changed because the precinct misapplied the rules. Three were changed due to the caucus math worksheet not matching what was reported on the IDP results page.

Since the process resulted in no change to national delegate allocation, Buttigieg is keeping his lead over Sanders of two state delegate equivalents.