Iowa Democratic Party: Sanders, Buttigieg campaigns request partial recanvass

Two presidential campaigns have requested a partial recanvass following the Iowa caucuses, according to the Iowa Democratic Party.

Results updated on Sunday put Pete Buttigieg ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders by 0.01 percent. Buttigieg will be awarded 14 national delegates and Sanders 12.

Both of those campaigns filed a partial recanvass request on Monday.

"We received two requests for limited scope recanvass from the Sanders and the Buttigieg campaigns for a total of 143 unique precincts," Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Tony Price said.

The Sanders campaign filed a recanvass request for 28 precincts. Buttigieg's campaign requested 66, plus all in-state satellite locations.

"Within the next 48 hours, the Iowa democratic party will return its assessment and description of next steps to each respective campaign that made a request," Price said.

The process of the recanvass involves the state party comparing their official results with what was turned in by each precinct around the state.

"Because these sheets are signed, not only by the precinct chair and the precinct secretary, they're also signed by campaign representatives. So for us they are the official record of what took place in the room," Price said.

14 locations around the TV6 viewing area are included in the recanvass requests:



Requested by: Sanders; Precinct ID: 1158; Satellite CD-1; Satellite CD-1; Hoover Elementary School



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 947532; CD 2; County: Muscatine; Muscatine 2



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 947861; CD 2; County: Scott; Bg



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 947890; CD 2; County: Scott;(D63) City of Davenport



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 947903; CD 2; County: Scott; Lb



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 1593452; CD 2; County: Clinton; Elk Rivor Hampshire Andov



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 1593452; CD 2; County: Clinton; Erha



Requested by: Buttigieg: Precinct ID: 1593706; CD 2; County: Muscatine; Fruitland Two/Lake-Fruitl



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 947154; CD 1; County: Jackson; Jackson 10



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 947526; CD 2; County: Muscatine; Fruitland One-City



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 947853; CD 2; County: Scott; (B21) City of Bettendorf



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 947877; CD 2; County: Scott; (D32) City of Davenport



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 1174; 2; CD2 Satellite; Muscatine Community College -McAvoy University Center



Requested by: Buttigieg; Precinct ID: 1165; 2; CD2 Satellite; Scott Community College



After the recanvass, if a campaign is still not satisfied, it will have an opportunity to request a recount. The state party would then recount every preference card that was signed and turned in by caucusgoers.