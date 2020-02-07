Iowa Democratic Party announces steps to ensure accuracy of reporting

Officials with the Iowa Democratic Party have announced steps they'll take to ensure the accuracy of their reporting.

"Last night, the Iowa Democratic Party reached 100% reporting of records of results for precinct and satellite caucuses," officials said in the release. "However, due to delays in reporting and some inconsistencies in data, the IDP continues to be fully committed to ensuring the data reported matches the precinct records of result."

The Iowa Democratic Party have issued the following guidance to campaigns:

1. The IDP has provided campaigns the opportunity to submit documentary evidence of inconsistencies between the data reported and the records of result for correction. The deadline for submission is Saturday, February 8 at noon CST.

2. The Iowa Democratic Party Recanvass/Recount Committee voted unanimously to extend the deadline for a campaign to file a request for recanvass or recount from Friday, February 7 at Noon CST, to Monday, February 10 at noon CST.

"Should any presidential campaign in compliance with the Iowa Delegate Selection Plan request a recanvass, the IDP will audit the paper records of report, as provided by the precinct chairs and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns. This is the official record of the Iowa Democratic caucus.

The Iowa Democratic Recanvass/Recount Committee is comprised of the IDP Chair, Vice Chair, Second Vice Chair, Executive Director, Secretary, Treasurer, Rules Committee Chair, Caucus Chair, and Data Director."

