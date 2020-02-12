Iowa Democratic Party approves caucus recanvass requests from Sanders, Buttigieg

The Iowa Democratic Party has approved requests from Bernie Sanders' and Pete Buttigieg's campaigns for a partial recanvass of caucus results.

(MGN Image)

In a letter to the campaigns, the party's chair, who has since resigned from his position, said the committee looking into their requests has agreed to conduct a partial recanvass.

The process involves the state party comparing its official results with what was turned-in by each precinct around the state. The recanvass will involve more than 80 precincts.

The committee expects the recanvass to last two days and start on Sunday.

On Friday morning, the party will give the campaigns more details about the cost and timeline of the recanvass. The campaigns will then have 24 hours to choose to proceed.

After the recanvass, if a campaign is still not satisfied, it will have an opportunity to request a recount. The state party would then recount every preference card that was signed and turned-in by caucus-goers.

The latest results show Buttigieg with a lead over Sanders of two state delegate equivalents.