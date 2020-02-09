Iowa Democratic Party releases updated delegate count, Buttigieg leads with 14

The Iowa Democratic Party released the allocated delegates based on the results from last week's caucuses. Pete Buttigieg will receive the largest delegate count with 14, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders with 12.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will receive 8 delegates, former Vice President Joe Biden will receive 6, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar will receive 1, according to the Iowa Democratic Party.

Iowa will send 41 delegates to the Democratic National Convention. The full list of results can be found here.