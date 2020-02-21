Iowa Democrats agree to Buttigieg, Sanders limited recount

The Iowa Democratic Party is agreeing to recount the tallies in about two dozen of more than 1,600 precincts as part of the ongoing process to resolve the weeks-long question of who won Iowa's tarnished presidential caucuses.

Campaign officials for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders asked for a combined 23 precincts to be recounted after the state party invited campaigns to request recounts in light of results of a recanvass which showed Buttigieg finishing a tiny fraction of a percentage point ahead of Sanders in the delegate equivalency.

In the new results, Buttigieg had 563.207 state delegate equivalents and Sanders had 563.127 state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.004 percentage points.

The state party will now have to recount every preference card that was signed and turned-in by caucus-goers for the requested precincts.

The Associated Press says it's still unable to declare a winner based on the available information, as the results may still not be fully accurate and are still subject to the recount.