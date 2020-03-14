Iowa Department of Corrections cancels visiting at all state prisons due to COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Corrections announced Saturday that it is cancelling visiting at all prisons until further notice due to concerns about the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Officials with the department say this is being done out of an abundance of caution for the department's vulnerable population.

They say while most other correctional departments across the country have also suspended visiting, the decision was not easy.

Department officials say they recognize the impact this can have on institution morale over time and also know the value of keeping inmates connected with their families. To help address this concern, the department has been exploring reduced cost or free phone calls, reduced cost e-mails and is working to establish the capability for video visitations.

"Our staff are taking every precaution within our power to ensure that the prisons are ready to prevent and respond to the introduction of COVID-19.... we are working closely with all relevant state agencies such as Iowa Dept. of Public Health and Homeland Security Emergency Management to ensure that we're taking every step we can to minimize the impact that this virus will have on our population," Director Dr. Beth Skinner said.