Iowa Department of Corrections explains work release requirements

TV6 first told you about a work release inmate escapee last week, who was involved in a series of incidents, and tragically took his own life at a traffic stop.

We looked into work release programs and asked the Iowa Department of Corrections if there are concerns about safety risks with the program, and what the program entails.

Officials say work release gives inmates an opportunity for supervision in a community setting.

This program gives offenders the chance to get back on their feet and obtain a job prior to gaining parole status.

The decision to grant an inmate work release status is based on a handful of factors determined by the parole board.

The factors the parole board takes into consideration for parole and work release decisions include the following:

• Previous criminal record

• Nature and circumstances of the offense

• Recidivism record

• Convictions or behavior indicating a propensity for violence

• Participation in institutional programs, including academic and vocational training

• Psychiatric and psychological evaluations

• Length of time served

• Evidence of serious or habitual institutional misconduct

• Success or failure while on probation

• Prior parole or work release history

• Prior refusal to accept parole or work release

• History of drug or alcohol use

• A parole plan formulated by the inmate

• General attitude and behavior while incarcerated

Waylyn McCulloh, District Director of the 7th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services says, “It’s amazing how many individuals really have no places to go upon release… not a stable, supportive environment.”

Although the program provides the opportunity for people to transition into everyday life, it also comes with its challenges.

McCulloh says that people leave for work, may have passes, or appointments, noting that it’s not a secure environment. People have the ability to come and go.

He says, “anytime a person leaves the facility, there’s an opportunity that the individual may engage in some type of violation, or commit a crime, and that’s something we’re certainly concerned about.”

Some people in the work release program are even ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

However, McCulloh says if someone decides to walk away from the program, they face strict penalties, “If a person walks away from the facility, that person can be charged with an escape. That carries up to a 5-year sentence.”

The program, while it has its risks, is providing the opportunity for people like Raymond Sumpter, who is currently serving a sentence, to turn their life around and get back on their feet.

Sumpter says, “It’s definitely what you make of it. I mean, there are people who come here that want to keep being in the old lifestyle, keep doing what they were doing, not worry, having fun and not thinking about consequences or thinking about bettering themselves, but the people who do want to better themselves, who actually come here and try… it’s definitely a good thing.”

Sumpter tells TV6, “Now that I’m clean and I’m working, I’m actually a lot happier, and so, if I go back to prison I’m back in the crowd with the old people and I probably would never change.”

This is Sumpter’s second time in the program. He says he learned from his mistakes the first time around, and is grateful for the second chance he has received, “They could have sent me back to prison, instead they gave me a second chance to come here again.”

He says he has been working, staying out of trouble, and paying his rent. Sumpter is enthusiastic about finishing the program and having the ability to pursue a career and his education.

The state of Iowa currently has 547 people in the work release program, 49 of which are in the 7th District in Davenport.

