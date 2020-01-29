Iowa Department of Corrections searching for work release escapee

The Iowa Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in their search for a work release escapee.

Officials with the department say 20-year-old Kendall Markell Lundrigan failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required earlier on Wednesday.

Lundrigan was convicted of Burglary 1st Degree in Clinton County and was admitted to the work release facility on Sept. 16, 2019.

He is a black male, 5'11" and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.