Iowa Department of Natural Resources: What to and what not to flush down your toilet

The Iowa Department of Natural Resource is reminding Iowans of the importance of flushing only toilet paper and human waste down toilets.

Officials with the department say this is necessary to avoid disruption of sewer systems.

They say while they recognize the temporary shortage of toilet paper products during the COVID-19 outbreak, they have a warning: some items that are advertised as flushable are not recommended for disposal by flushing down a toilet. Those include:

- "Flushable" wipes

- Disinfecting wipes

- Surface cleaning wipes

- Baby wipes

Other items that should also not be flushed down toilets include:

- Diapers

- Paper towels

- Tissues

- Feminine hygiene products

Officials say although these products may not clog your sewer system at your home or apartment, when an entire community does it, it can pose a serious risk of overwhelming that community's sewer systems.

If a sewer system is clogged, it can lead to backups of sewage into homes and overflows into the environment. It can also cause pump failures and lead to several hours of repairs and expenses to city wastewater systems.

Residents are encouraged to dispose of the items in bags and put them in the trash.