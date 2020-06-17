Iowa Department of Public Health director retiring

Iowa Department of Public Health Director Gerd Clabaugh on Tuesday announced he is retiring from his position, effective July 31.

(KWQC)

Clabaugh said in a media release he is retiring from Iowa government service to spend more time with family and seek new opportunities.

“It’s been my honor to serve the administrations of former Governor Branstad and Governor Reynolds,” Clabaugh said. “I am very proud of the work of IDPH staff to support Governor Reynolds' response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and I look forward to continuing to support IDPH's outbreak response work through my departure in July.”

“I thank Director Clabaugh for his years of service to the state of Iowa,” Reynolds said. “Under Clabaugh’s tenure, Iowa has strengthened infectious disease response, consolidated critical health data collection systems to improve their sustainability, and led the agency through the achievement of national accreditation.”

Clabaugh has served as IDPH director since 2014.

