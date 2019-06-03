Iowa Department of Transportation officials warn of driving around barricades

Driving around barricades or moving barricades to get past an area is highly dangerous and now officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation are showing you why.

Officials took a still picture from an Iowa Department of Transportation's website camera and posted it to Facebook. The picture showed a semi that was stuck in flooded waters along I-27 @ IA-2.

"The barricades are in place for a reason," the post read. "The flooding SW Iowa is dangerous. DO NOT drive around or move barricades and obey all posted signs."

Officials continue to say the life you save just might be your own.