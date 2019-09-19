Iowa Department of Transportation wants public input on improving Highway 30

The Iowa Department of Transportation wants your help with plans for improving Highway 30.

The Iowa Department of Transportation wants your help with plans for improving Highway 30. It's holding a public meeting Thursday to discuss a study on the main stretch of the main east-west highway between Libson and DeWitt. (MGN)

That meeting will start at 5 p.m. at the North Cedar High School in Clarence.