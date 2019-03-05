Iowa Dept. of Public Health Youth Survey: E-cigs, suicide risk increase; alcohol use declines

Mixed news from the latest youth survey conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

It shows underage drinking continues to decline. Alcohol use among Iowa 11th graders was down from 26.4 percent in 2012 to 20.4 percent in 2018. Binge drinking fell from 19.2 percent in 2012 to 12.0 percent in 2018. An exception to the overall decline came among eighth graders, who reported a significant increase in drinking from 2016 to 2018.

In multiple questions on suicide, Iowa youth reported increasing rates from previous surveys. Overall, the percentage of students who reported planning to die by suicide increased by 53 percent from 2012 to 2018. One in 10 students reported having a plan and 1 in 20 reported a suicide attempt within the past year.

Tobacco use remained stable or declined from previous surveys. The exception to this is the use of e-cigarettes. Almost one-quarter of 11th grade students (23 percent) reported use of e-cigarettes in the past month in the 2018 survey, along with 8 percent of eighth-graders and 2 percent of sixth-graders.

“While the answers represent a moment in time and do not give a complete view of the pre-teen and teenage mindset, they do give us a glimpse into their actions and beliefs, said IDPH Youth Survey coordinator, Pat McGovern.

In 2018, 70,451 students representing 68 percent of Iowa’s 330 public school districts participated in the survey. It's been conducted every two or three years since 1975.