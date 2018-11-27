Iowa Dept. of Public Health reports an increase of meth use in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting an increase in methamphetamine use by Iowans.

From 2014 to 2017, there was a 38% increase in methamphetamine treatment admissions in Iowa.

The House of Mercy in Des Moines, which offers substance abuse treatment programs, says meth is the number one drug of choice for clients entering treatment.

The director of the House of Mercy says the impact meth has on the body and a person's ability to function brings people into treatment.

"Frequently, we see people coming in and they're not taking care of their children the way that they want to take care of their children," House of Mercy Director Rebecca Peterson said. "It`s impacting their physical health. Typically, not sleeping for days, not eating for days, so we see a lot of admissions, starting with medical, needing medical attention and finding their way to treatment from there."

Peterson adds meth is the primary drug of choice for 45% of its clients.