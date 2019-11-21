Iowa Dept. of Transportation responds to concerns over I-74 Bridge construction

Addressing concerns over the new I-74 Bridge. On Thursday, officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation issued a lengthy statement following reports about its safety and delays on the bridge.

(KWQC)

There have been reports of delays and reports over whether there are problems with the design of the bridge specifically the arch.

The Iowa DOT put out the 691-word statement Thursday.

DOT issued a statement over an allegation the contractor isn't able to build the structure. The DOT says it means the contractor may need additional information, time or resources to complete the project. THe DOT also says it remains confident the bridge can and will be built properly and in a safe manner.

I-74 Bridge concerns have been circulating around for months and many people have reached out to TV6 asking about them wondering about the construction and what was going on.

TV6 has been in talks with Danielle Alvarez, the project manager, since late August about the concerns, delays and safety issues.

At this time the bridge construction is behind. Iowa-bound traffic was supposed to be moving next year, we know now that is delayed into late 2020 or early 2021.

Despite rumors over concerns the arches under construction might not meet up or are unstable, the DOT has told TV6 that is not the case and they are stable and on track.

While DOT officials say there is a dispute over finances between the state and the contractors, the biggest factor in the delay has been because of weather.

Crews could be seen working a week ago on the bridge and right now we do not know how far behind the dispute between the contractor and state has caused things to be.

Alvarez told TV6 in numerous phone conversations that the bridge undergoes constant inspections and every aspect of the bridge is checked by highly qualified inspectors. She says there is nothing of concern at this time.

Funding for the construction of the new bridge has been earmarked for $22 million in 2017 and $50 million in 2018.