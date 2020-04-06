Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to hold coronavirus press conference Monday morning

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday to update the public on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the state.

On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 83 positive cases, bringing the total to 868. They also reported eight more deaths, including one in Scott County.

According to the IDPH, more than 10 percent of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long-term care staff and residents. More than 40 percent of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities, according to IDPH.

Iowa is one of several states that does not have a stay-at-home order.

Reynolds has defended her decision not to issue such an order and said Wednesday she is continuing to monitor different metrics, such as the percentage of identified cases requiring hospitalization and the number of long-term care outbreaks.

“We start every day reviewing the data and we end every day reviewing the data,” she said.

On Thursday, she ordered all schools across the state to remain closed and extended business closures and suspensions of all non-essential and elective surgical and orthodontic procedures through the end of the month.

