Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces new initiative to increase state's coronavirus testing capacity

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced a new initiative that aims to increase testing for novel coronavirus, COVID-19, across the state.

TestIowa, a partnership between state officials and private corporations, will make 540,000 COVID-19 tests available to increase the state’s testing capacity by up to 3,000 additional tests a day, Reynolds said during a press conference.

“And that's an addition to what we are already doing, she said. “It will also help us gather critical information from Iowans that will help our health officials better target and fight the virus.”

The initiative includes an online health assessment to determine if individuals should be tested and drive-thru testing locations where individuals are swab samples are sent to a lab and results are returned electronically within 48 to 72 hours.

Iowans can visit testiowa.com to complete a brief assessment that captures helpful information about symptoms or underlying conditions that they may have.

Reynolds said this will help officials assess eligibility for testing and will help identify potential hotspots across the state. She added the state is also working to connect individuals to tested positive with health care providers through a telehealth visit to ensure they get a treatment plan that’s best for them.

“As Iowa and the nation prepare to reopen, the ability to conduct large scale assessment and testing is critical to understand how prevalent the disease is and how it's evolving,” she said. “The amount of data available will help us start to control the virus while making evidence-based decisions about how to ease the restrictions that have impacted our daily lives and begin to open up our businesses in a safe and responsible manner.”

Also Tuesday, the governor announced 482 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, for a total of 3,641 in 84 counties.

This is the large single-day total of new cases reported to-date. The governor said 33 percent of the new cases are related to surveillance testing that has been conducted at meat processing facilities, she said.

Reynolds also said four more people have died, bringing the total to 83. The new deaths are all related to long-term care facility outbreaks, she said.

Ten percent of the total positive cases are related to long-term care facility outbreaks, and 51 percent of deaths are among residents of long-term care facilities, Reynolds said.

There have been 23,974 negative tests statewide. Reynolds said 1,293 Iowans have recovered.