Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders school closures to be extended through April 30

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday ordered that school closures statewide will be extended through April 30.

At this point, the governor is not ordering schools to close for the remainder of the school year.

Reynolds said keeping students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but “it remains necessary for now.”

“We anticipate the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa will continue to grow, and keeping schools closed for an extended amount of time will help protect the safety of our students, educators, and school staff, reduce the burden, flatten the curve on health care system and workforce, and of course reduce the risk to our most vulnerable Iowans and ultimately save lives,” she said.

Earlier in March, Reynolds recommended schools close for four weeks. Schools are slated to resume April 13.

Reynolds on Thursday also said she is updating the state’s disaster proclamation that will extend business closures and suspensions of all non-essential and elective surgical and orthodontic procedures through April 30.

Also Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said they were notified of 66 additional cases, bringing the state total of positive cases to 614.

The IDPH also reported two additional deaths out of Linn County.

There has been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

