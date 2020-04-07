Reynolds: Iowa surpasses 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that 102 more Iowans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,048.

Seventy-eight counties are now reporting cases, the governor said during her daily press conference.

One person, an elderly Benton County resident, has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 26, Reynolds said.

As of Monday night, 104 people were hospitalized and 341 have recovered, she said.

Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said a patient is considered a “recovery case” when they have been in isolation for at least seven days after the start of symptoms and then for at least another three days after the “resolution" of their fever or other symptoms.