Iowa Gov. Reynolds to give daily coronavirus update Tuesday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold her daily update on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, the governor announced the closures of multiple businesses and establishments, such as malls, social and fraternal clubs, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, amusement parks, libraries, museums, zoos, skating rinks and parks, outdoor and indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers, tobacco and vaping stores, race tracks, toy/gaming/music instruments/movie stores, and campgrounds.

The closures went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Reynolds on Monday said 78 more people have tested positive, for a total of 946 in 75 counties.

TV-6 will livestream the governor’s briefing and will air it on COZI 6.3.