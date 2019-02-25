Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proclaims week of March 3rd as Women in Construction Week

For the second year, Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds has proclaimed March 3rd-9th as Women in Construction Week in Iowa.

The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will celebrate Women in Construction (WIC) Week. On February 20th, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the proclamation.

Officials say, "WIC Week hopes to shine the light on opportunities for women in construction and empower them to grow in their careers."

“NAWIC is committed to enhancing the success of all women in construction. We do this through educational opportunities, networking, and community/industry service projects. If you are a woman employed in any area of the construction industry, we welcome you to join us!” says Tania Bowman, the Midwest Regional Chair for WIC Week and board member for the Greater Des Moines Chapter of NAWIC.

“With more than one million women employed in the construction industry, women only comprise about ten percent of the construction workforce. These women, in roles ranging from administrative specialists, general contractors, subcontractors, trades people, or professionals, are vital elements to the construction process,” says Bowman. “'Women in Construction Week is a time set aside to thank those women for all their efforts toward successful construction projects. WIC Week will also bring attention to the industry and encourage others to realize that construction is a viable, profitable career field.”

The local Greater Des Moines Chapter of NAWIC will be hosting a variety of events for this year’s WIC Week, including a networking event in celebration of all women working in construction on Wednesday, March 6th from 3:00 – 5:00 pm at the Cub Club at Principal Park. They will also be hosting a Girls in Construction Career Discovery Day at DMACC, gathering for a members-only coffee meet up, and partnering with Give Grace, Give Hope for a volunteer event. For more information about attending any of these events, contact Tania Bowman at taniab@deansnyderconst.com.