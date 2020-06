Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 2647 on the steps of the Capitol building Friday, which brings a variety of reforms in law enforcement.

The Bill includes but is not limited to:

-Restrictions on officers ability to use a choke-hold

-Not rehiring officers across the state following a firing due to misconduct

-allowing the attorney general's office additional authority to prosecute when an officer kills someone