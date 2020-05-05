Iowa: Highest number of COVID deaths in 24-hour period

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 408 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning along with 19 deaths. That's the highest amount of deaths reported in Iowa in a 24-hour period, so far.

There's now a total of 10,111 cases in Iowa. Of that total, 207 have died and 3,572 have recovered. More than 60,500 people have been tested (65,569).

Here's a closer look some of the totals among counties in the TV6 viewing area:

- Scott, 255 total cases; seven deaths; 2,926 tested; 200 recovered

- Muscatine, 415 total cases; 16 deaths; 1,834 tested; 171 recovered

- Louisa, 279 total cases; two deaths; 762 tested; 155 recovered

- Des Moines, 21 total cases; one death; 331 tested; 12 recovered

- Lee, 16 total cases; no deaths; 255 tested; nine recovered

- Henry, 37 total cases; one death; 295 tested; 28 recovered

- Jackson, five total cases; no deaths; 244 tested; 13 recovered

- Clinton, 51 total cases; one death; 718 tested; 37 recovered

- Cedar, 35 total cases; no deaths; 402 tested; 27 recovered