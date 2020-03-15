Iowa House and Senate to suspend legislative session over COVID-19 concerns

Officials with the Iowa House and Senate have announced the legislative session will be suspended for a minimum of 30 days due to concerns over COVID-19.

The decision comes following Gov. Reynolds's announcement of community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa.

Officials say the decision was made in consultation with the Department of Public Health and the Governor's Office based on recommendations from the CDC.

The House and Senate will meet on Monday at their regular scheduled time to consider resolutions to keep the government running and ensure delivery of essential services to Iowans.

Prior to entering the Capitol, staff members and the public will be required to undergo a health screening administered by the Department of Public Health.

Previously scheduled committee and subcommittee meetings have been cancelled. All scheduled events, tours and receptions at the Capitol are cancelled until further notice.

Members of the public over the age of 60 or with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease) are encouraged to avoid the Capitol.