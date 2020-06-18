Iowa House passes alcohol to-go bill

(KWQC) - Iowa lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow restaurants to continue selling alcohol to-go.
(Pixabay)(License Link)
The measure, which was passed by the Iowa House, is intended to help struggling restaurants keep that revenue flowing in.
During the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants were able to offer carry-out alcoholic beverages while their dining areas remained closed.
Alcohol – including mixed drinks – could continue to be taken to-go out of bars and restaurants under the new bill.