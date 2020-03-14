Iowa, Illinois courts taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

Courts in Iowa and Illinois are taking precautions amid concerns over the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Illinois (Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside counties)

The courts will remain open until further notice. However, to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of the citizens of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, the courts are taking the following precautionary steps:

- Continue encouragement of judges, court staff, attorneys and litigants to practice proper health and safety habits and measures as recommended by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention as well as our state and county health departments.

-In Rock Island County, hearings and court dates will remain as scheduled for daily first appearances at 1 p.m.; all in-custody pretrial and plea dates; in-custody hearings, sentencings, and trials; juvenile court; orders of protection; and any emergency hearings Judges deem necessary.

The courthouse, state’s attorney’s office, and all other county departments, including the jail, remain open during regular hours of operation. All offices and buildings are taking extra sanitation and health precautions.

- Significantly reduce the number of persons gathering at the courthouse by rescheduling many court hearings to a date after May 4, including all civil jury trials, arbitrations, non-emergency civil hearings/trials, and certain traffic and criminal cases.

Check the status of your court dates through at judici.com.

- Encourage attorneys and self-represented litigants to use the efile system to submit uncontested proposed orders that they might otherwise present in-person to a judge at a courthouse.

- Encourage attorneys and self-represented litigants to request court hearings occur by telephone where permitted by law.

- Request those called for jury duty to immediately contact their county jury coordinator if they are suffering from an illness.

- Cancel all scheduled events at the courthouse until further notice including trainings and tours. Weddings and civil union ceremonies currently schedule will take place as planned, but new ceremonies will be set on a date after June 1. Passport processing is suspended. If copies of court documents are needed, court users are directed to contact their circuit clerk’s office or website on how they can do so via the U.S. Mail.

Seventh Judicial District of Iowa (Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott counties)

-An attorney or party must notify opposing counsel and the clerk of court’s office if they reasonably suspect that a participant in any scheduled hearing, trial, conference deposition or other proceedings may have an elevated risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

-Attorneys must ask their clients and witnesses whether they have an elevated risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus.

-No person who has an elevated risk of transmitting the coronavirus may personally attend any hearing, trial, conference, deposition, or other proceedings without prior authorization from the court.

-Potential jurors must notify the jury manager if they have an elevated risk of transmitting the coronavirus. The jury manager must reschedule potential jurors with an elevated risk to a new term of service.

-The court may conduct conferences and hearings using video or phone conferencing when it believed it would be practical and efficient to do so and will promptly consider any request by parties to change an in-person proceeding to a remote proceeding.

-Chief judges and district court administrators will continue to work with state court administration on plans to develop mitigating measures to address the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. All such efforts must be consistent with keeping courts open to the fullest possible extent while protecting public safety by mitigating the impact of coronavirus.

Illinois Supreme Court

Consistent with the CDC’s directives to avoid large gatherings and practice “social distancing,” courts are advised that non-essential in-person court proceedings may pose a risk to participants, court staff, or the public. Courts may avoid risk by rescheduling court events to a later date, especially jury trials and large docket calls, or by holding proceedings via telephone or video remote appearance where possible.

Essential proceedings, such as criminal proceedings, juvenile temporary custody hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings, family violence protective orders, and certain mental health proceedings, shall occur in a manner consistent with the policy of mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

While keeping the courts available to the fullest extent, all proceedings must be consistent with public safety as well as any further policy directives from the Supreme Court and the local chief judge, as well as federal, state, and local public health advisories.

Those courts holding telephonic or video remote hearings should consider a method by which the public can have access.

As an alternative to in-person attendance, the Illinois Supreme Court will livestream oral arguments on March 17 and March 18.

United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois

Courthouses located within the district will remain open.

-All civil and criminal jury trials scheduled to begin before April 3 are continued and will be rescheduled by the presiding judge to a date after April 3.

-All petty offense proceedings are continued and will be rescheduled by the presiding judge to a date after April 3.

-All civil hearings, including settlement conferences, will be conducted by telephone or video teleconference.

-In criminal proceedings, when reviewing a complaint or deciding whether to issue a warrant or summons, judges will do so by reliable electronic means.

-Initial appearances and arraignments will be conducted by video conference when practicable and with the consent of the defendant.

- When a detention hearing has been set and a defendant decides to consent to detention, the defendant will file a written motion waiving his or her right to a detention hearing before the scheduled hearing.

All hearings on the revocation of supervised release scheduled to begin before April 3 are continued and will be rescheduled by the presiding judge to a date after April 3.

-All sentencing hearings scheduled to begin before April 3 are continued and will be rescheduled by the presiding judge to a date after April 3.

Motions to continue in-person criminal hearings will be made by written motion no less than three days before the scheduled hearing and setting forth in the body of the motion.

