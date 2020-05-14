Iowa, Illinois dental offices begin to reopen for cleanings

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed dental offices except for emergencies.

Now many dental offices in Iowa and Illinois are beginning to reopen for regular checkups and cleanings.

However, a local dentist said services won’t run the same as they did before. Dr. Mindy Hochgesang, Davenport & Morrison Cornerstone Family Dentistry Co-Owner, said patients have to schedule their appointments online.

“When they pull into our parking lot they will call our office and let us know that they’ve arrived,” Dr. Hochgesang said. “Then we send the clinical staff member out who will be helping with the treatment of that patient. They’ll go over a COVID-19 screening questionnaire.”

Then patients will have their temperature taken.

“If everything still looks all good then they’ll follow the clinical staff member inside the treatment room they will be seen in.”

Patients will need to wear a mask during their trip inside the office.

“Once the appointment starts then they can take off their cloth mask obviously to get treatment,” Dr. Hochgesang said.

“You might see your dentist has a face shield or various different things you maybe weren’t used to them having before. We’ve added a couple layers but we’re used to having personal protective equipment.”

“There have been no added regulations on what we do with cleanings,” she said. “What we have always done for our cleanings is 100% safe with any virus.”

Once the treatment is over patients will put their mask back on and checkout from their vehicle.

“We’re excited to see patients. Patients need us. There have been dental needs ongoing through this time,” Dr. Hochgesang said. “We’re used to having a clean field and keeping our patients safe so I feel like we can successfully manage this.”

Dental offices are limiting their number of staff and patients allowed inside, which may cause a delay in scheduling appointments.

Some Illinois and Iowa dental offices haven’t reopened yet until they are able to fulfill the governor’s new safety guidelines.