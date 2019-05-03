Iowa National Guard monitoring conditions to relieve city workers

City officials with Davenport say the Iowa National Guard is in the area of Black Hawk and Walnut creeks to support Public Works. This is to help the staff that has been monitoring dike conditions.

Officials say the support was requested by city of Davenport officials to relieve staff who have been putting in 12 hour work weeks, seven days a week for more than a month.

City officials held a press conference on Friday, May 3, given an update on flooding conditions in the city. You can view that below.