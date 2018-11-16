Iowa National Guard to pay back government after being overpaid

Iowa National Guard soldiers are paying back the federal government after receiving the pay they were not supposed to.

Director of Public Affairs with the Iowa National Guard, Lt. Col. Michael Wunn, tells TV6 that process has already begun for some of those impacted. Lt. Col. Wunn says about 366 members of the 248th Aviation Support Battalion were overpaid after their recent deployment.

"Impacted Soldiers incurred a debt to the federal government for pay they should not have received but did that now must be recouped," Lt. Col. Wunn said. "The Iowa National Guard took immediate action to notify Soldiers of this problem as soon as it was discovered. In fact, many Soldiers have already taken steps to repay this money."

Lt. Col. Wunn says when soldiers are deployed, their pay is managed by the active duty U.S. Army component.

"This includes starting and stopping pay according to each Soldier's dates of duty as reflected on their orders and DD 214 discharge papers," Lt. Col. Wunn said. "It appears the problem stems from an issue at the demobilization station (Ft. Hood, Texas) that caused some members of the battalion to continue receiving their active duty pay and/or entitlements once their active duty orders ended."

Lt. Col. Wunn said soldiers can elect to settle their debt by using their military pay, or by repaying it directly to the government. That debt will follow them post-military if they do not repay it.

Government officials have put together a variety of options for soldiers to repay the debt through the Defense Finance and Accounting Services.

The first option is 100% of the monthly check taken until debt is paid in full, the second option is the soldier determines a monthly payment to be taken from pay until debt's paid in full, the third option is 2/3rd base pay is taken from each check until it is paid off or option four, being the soldier can write a check for 100% of the debt.

"Soldiers are not required to have the debt paid in full before the end of the year but they must understand that if they don't have their debt settled before the end of the current tax year they will need to file an amended tax return for 2018 once the debt is repaid," Lt. Col. Wunn said.

He also said soldiers have access to MyPay, which provides them online access to their Leave and Earnings Statements.

