Iowa QCA retail stores partially re-open

Just in time for Mother's Day weekend, lots of people got out & about for local shopping options today. Friday, May 8th, was the first day retail stores in Iowa were allowed to be open for customers to come in and shop. TV6 spoke with a Bettendorf clothing shop to see how their first day went with the new "half capacity" rules.

“It was good, so we were nervous this morning and last night. But now that the door's open, now it's like you get a little bit more comfortable with it,” Chris Slavens, Co-Owner and Founder of Peaceful Style Boutique, said about their first day back open.

It’s been almost two months since the Bettendorf boutique opened its doors to customers. The shop now has shorter store hours, is only allowing 7 customers in the store at a time, and has plenty of sanitizing products. The news of being able to re-open brought many questions.

“It was like excitement, but then we're like, ‘how are we gonna do this?’ and ‘what do we do to make everybody comfortable and everybody's safe?’,” Slavens said.

They’ve always had an online presence, but not an online store to purchase their items. However, with the popular online interactions on social media, they were able to pay the bills as they continued to navigate through that time of uncertainty. They credit their loyal customers in keeping business going.

“During this time, they're messaging us and saying we just want you to stay open we're just supporting you know our local [businesses]. They love that we're newer and they just want to see us still thriving and continuing so it's been, we've been very blessed with them,” Slavens said.

The boutique also has a few deals going on. They're giving 20% for teacher appreciation week through Saturday, May 9th, and Nurses appreciation week through May 12th. They also have gift cards to purchase.

"You can do a $50 gift card and we make it $60. So that's kind of nice if people aren't ready to shop. You can give the mom in your life a gift card and then they can shop where they're comfortable," Slavens said.

As for the future, Slavens is looking forward to getting back to some form of normalcy.

“I think people are starting to get a glimpse of it. So it's nice to know. Okay, things will get back. People might have a little bit of a different vibe and a little bit different focus, but that's okay. I mean, that's okay,” she said.

The store is continuing to do their curbside pick up twice a week, local delivery within roughly 10 miles from the store, and complimentary shipping and handling.