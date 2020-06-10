Iowa Republicans push bill to limit coronavirus liability

Iowa Republican legislators are fast-tracking a bill that offers businesses including meatpacking plants and nursing homes broad immunity from coronavirus lawsuits amid criticism that it would also enable them to ignore workplace safety requirements.

A bill passed the Iowa House on Friday after brief debate and it awaits likely approval in the GOP-led Senate before moving to the Republican governor.

Limiting liability for businesses has long been a priority of Republicans in many states and the coronavirus pandemic has given them a reason to pursue aggressive action. Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming enacted similar laws and several other states are considering them.