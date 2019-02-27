Iowa Retail Gasoline Prices on the Rise

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the price of gasoline is on the rise.

According to the crude oil summary, the price of global crude oil rose this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $0.24 per barrel over the last week, currently priced at $57.16.

Brent crude oil fell $0.64, and it is currently priced at $66.50.

One year ago, WTI crude sold for $63.01 and Brent crude was at $67.59.

According to the IDALS, as of Tuesday, February 26th, 2019, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.34 across Iowa according to AAA. The report shows this is $.10 higher than last week and $.18 lower than one year ago. The national average on Tuesday was $2.41, up $.05 from last week’s price.

Retail diesel fuel prices in Iowa rose $.06 from last week’s price with a statewide average of $2.87. One year ago, diesel prices averaged $2.95 in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel price is $.11 less than the national average of $2.98.

Wholesale ethanol prices rose $.02 from last week’s price, currently at $1.36.

The current Des Moines Terminal/Rack Prices are $1.68 for U87-E10, $1.82 for Unleaded 87 (clear), ULSD#2 is at $2.09, ULSD#1 is at $2.47, and E-70 is priced at $1.53 per gallon.

Propane prices were the same as last week for a statewide average of $1.32 per gallon. Home heating oil was up $.06 from last week’s figures, ending with a statewide average of $2.46. Natural Gas prices rose $.15 at the Henry Hub reporting site and currently priced at $2.79/MMbtu.

If you would like tips for saving energy on the road or at home visit the following websites.

Energy Savers

Fuel Economy